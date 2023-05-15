Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the result of the Class 5th and Class 8th exams today at 12:30 PM. Students/guardians can check and download these results on the official website rskmp.in. The results were announced via a press conference by the School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar.

The final exams for MP Board Class 5 were held from March 25 to April 3 and Class 8 exams were conducted from March 23 to April 1. This year, the total pass percentage for MPBSE Class 8 exams is 76.09% and the total pass percentage of Class 5 exams is 82.27% reports, Indian Express. Over 22 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations.

Steps to download MP Board results 2023:

Visit official website rskmp.in Click on the link for MP board Class 5 or Class 8 result 2023 key in your login details and submit The MPBSE result will appear on the screen Download and check Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to check MP Board Class 5 & Class 8 results

MPBSE is yet to declare the results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. As per reports, the result is likely to be announced tentatively by May 25, 2023.