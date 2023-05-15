The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will open the edit/correction window for registered candidates for the Group C recruitment 2023 tomorrow. Candidates will be able to edit forms at the official website hssc.gov.in from May 16 to 18.

“The candidate desirous for correction/edition in application form are also informed that after confirming that a candidate is willing to edit/correct his/her particulars will be required to fill fresh application form and to upload supporting documents substantiating their claim made in application forms,” said the notice.

Moreover, other CET-qualified candidates (actually qualified and provisionally allowed to fill application form), who have not filled and submitted their application form against Advt. No. 03/2023 till the May 12 deadline have also been granted a final opportunity to fill and submit applications in the same period.

The HSSC Group C recruitment drive aims to fill up to 31,902 posts in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commission etc. These include 6392 Common Graduate Level Posts, 5762 Higher Secondary Level Posts, 1647 Stenographers, 2063 Fire Operator cum Drivers, 6486 ALM/ Shift Attendant/Electricians, 1554 Staff Nurses, 880 Junior Engineers (Civil), among others.

The Haryana CET 2022 exam was held in November last year and a total of 3,57,562 candidates qualified the exam. The candidates who fulfill the qualifications for one or more posts shall apply online for the desired posts.

Here’s HSSC Group C notification 2023.

Here’s HSSC Group C exam calendar 2023.

Here’s HSSC Group C revised vacancy chart 2023.