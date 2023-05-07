The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) examination. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC TGT exam was conducted on April 29 and 30. The candidate may submit his/her objection, if any, to the answer key from May 8 to 10 upto 5.00 P.M. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Go to ‘Public Notice’ and click on answer key link for relevant subject The HSSC TGT answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

The HSSC TGT recruitment drive aims to fill up to 7471 TGT posts of (Group‐C Services) in the Department of Elementary Education, Haryana. The pay scale is Rs 9,300‐34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 4600.

Selection Process

The scheme of marks in respect of selection to the posts shall comprise of total 100 marks: written examination (95%) and Socio-economic criteria and experience (5%).