The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT 2023. Candidates can download their intimation slip from the official website gpat.nta.nic.in using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

The GPAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 22 in two shifts — 9:00 AM to 12 Noon and 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The exam is held for admissions to postgraduate pharmacy courses (M. Pharma) offered by GPAT-affiliated colleges.

“Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for GPAT – 2023. This is an advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of GPAT – 2023 shall be issued later,” reads the notice.

Here’s NTA GPAT 2023 exam city intimation slip notice.

Steps to download GPAT 2023 exam city slip:

Visit GPAT website gpat.nta.nic.in Go to ‘GPAT-2023 City Intimation’

Enter Application No, Date of Birth, Security Pin and submit The GPAT city intimation slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download NTA GPAT 2023 exam city slip.