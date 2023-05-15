The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the exam city slip for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET UG 2023. Candidates can check their exam city on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to 31 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. In the City Intimation Slip, date, shift of the examination, subjects/Test Papers and medium chosen during the online Application Form, are being displayed.

The CUET admit cards will be available for download three days before the actual date of examination i.e. May 18.

The CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities/ Institutions/ Organizations/ Autonomous Colleges.

Here’s CUET UG 2023 admit card notice.

Steps to download CUET UG exam city slip:



Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in Go to Sign In Login using Application No and Password The CUET UG exam city slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

