Visva Bharati University will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Librarian, Lower Division Clerk/Junior Office Assistant cum Typist, Multi-Tasking Staff, Laboratory Attendant, Technical Assistant and others. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of Visva Bharati at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 709 vacancies at the university. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s Visva Bharati University recruitment 2023 notification.

Steps to apply for Visva Bharati recruitment 2023:

  1. Visit the official website vbharatirec.nta.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on “VISVA-BHARTI RECRUITMENT TEST-2023 ONLINE REGISTRATION”
  3. Register and login to apply
  4. Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Application Fee

Group and Level as per 7th CPC  Category  Application Fee (Rs.)
Group ‘A’ posts(Academic Level / Level -14) UR/EWS/OBC 2000
SC/ST 500
Women and PWD (40% and above) Nil 
Posts of Group ‘A’(Level -12 and Academic Level / Level-10 ) UR/EWS/OBC 1600
SC/ST 400
Women and PWD (40% and above) Nil 
Posts of Group ‘B’ (Level -7 and 6) UR/EWS/OBC 1200
SC/ST 300
Women and PWD (40% and above) Nil 
Posts of Group ‘C’ (Level-5,4,3,2 and 1) UR/EWS/OBC 900
SC/ST 225 
Women and PWD (40% and above) Nil 