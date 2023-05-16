Visva Bharati University recruitment 2023: Application ends today for 700+ MTS, DEO and other posts
Visva Bharati University will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Librarian, Lower Division Clerk/Junior Office Assistant cum Typist, Multi-Tasking Staff, Laboratory Attendant, Technical Assistant and others. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of Visva Bharati at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 709 vacancies at the university. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, age limit and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s Visva Bharati University recruitment 2023 notification.
Steps to apply for Visva Bharati recruitment 2023:
- Visit the official website vbharatirec.nta.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on “VISVA-BHARTI RECRUITMENT TEST-2023 ONLINE REGISTRATION”
- Register and login to apply
- Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Application Fee
|Group and Level as per 7th CPC
|Category
|Application Fee (Rs.)
|Group ‘A’ posts(Academic Level / Level -14)
|UR/EWS/OBC
|2000
|SC/ST
|500
|Women and PWD (40% and above)
|Nil
|Posts of Group ‘A’(Level -12 and Academic Level / Level-10 )
|UR/EWS/OBC
|1600
|SC/ST
|400
|Women and PWD (40% and above)
|Nil
|Posts of Group ‘B’ (Level -7 and 6)
|UR/EWS/OBC
|1200
|SC/ST
|300
|Women and PWD (40% and above)
|Nil
|Posts of Group ‘C’ (Level-5,4,3,2 and 1)
|UR/EWS/OBC
|900
|SC/ST
|225
|Women and PWD (40% and above)
|Nil