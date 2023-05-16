Visva Bharati University will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Librarian, Lower Division Clerk/Junior Office Assistant cum Typist, Multi-Tasking Staff, Laboratory Attendant, Technical Assistant and others. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of Visva Bharati at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 709 vacancies at the university. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s Visva Bharati University recruitment 2023 notification.

Steps to apply for Visva Bharati recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website vbharatirec.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “VISVA-BHARTI RECRUITMENT TEST-2023 ONLINE REGISTRATION” Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.