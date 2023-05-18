Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has issued the notification for the HP Administrative Service Combined Competitive Exam-2023. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the examination on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till June 14.

The HPPSC HPAS 2023 exam will be conducted for recruitment to 11 posts in different state government departments. The pay band is Level-18 (Rs 56,100 - 1,77,500).

Vacancy details

HPAS Personnel- 9

HP Police Service- 2

Here’s HPPSC HPAS notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 35 years on January 1, 2023. Five years relaxation in upper age limit only to the bonafide SC/ST/OBC/WFF/PWD of Himachal Pradesh.

Educational qualification: A candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University.

Exam Fees

An examination fee of Rs 400 will be charged online. Reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 100.

Selection process

HPPSC will conduct the HPAS 2023 at 12 cities across the state. Initially, a Preliminary examination consisting of two papers based on objective type (multiple choices) questions will be held. The candidates declared qualified in the Preliminary examination will be admitted for Main Examination. The shortlisted candidates will then appear for the interview round.

Steps to apply for HPAS 2021:

Visit HPPSC website hppsc.hp.gov.in Go to the ‘Apply Online’ section and click on online application Register yourself in the new portal through the ‘New Registration’ link Login and apply for the exam and fill application form Upload documents, pay fees and submit Download application form and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply online.