Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit card for the Forest Guard, Field Guard and Jail Prahari exam 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MP Forest Guard. Jail Prahari exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 25 to June 20.

Steps to download MPESB admit card 2023:

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on admit card link for ‘Group-2 (Sub Group -4)‘ Key in your Application No, date of birth and submit

The MPESB Forest Guard, Jail Prahari admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

The MPESB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2112 vacancies, including 1772 Forest Guards (Van Rakshak), 140 Field Guards (Kshetra Rakshak) and 200 Jail Praharis. The Board will conduct a written exam followed by physical tests.