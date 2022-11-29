Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the official notification for recruitment to the posts of Forest Guard, Field Guard and Jail Prahari 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in from January 20, 2023, onwards. The last date to apply is February 3, 2023.

The MP Forest Guard. Jail Prahari exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on March 11, 2023, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2112 vacancies, including 1772 Forest Guards (Van Rakshak), 140 Field Guards (Kshetra Rakshak) and 200 Jail Praharis. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s MP Forest Guard vacancy 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-33 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation/ Class 10 pass from a recognized board.

Selection process

MPPEB will conduct a written exam followed by physical tests.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.