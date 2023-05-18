Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Office Assistant and Data Entry Operator. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till May 21.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies, of which 16 vacancies are for the post of Office Assistant, and 10 for Data Entry Operator.

Candidates can check the age limit, educational qualification, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website www.becil.com Go to the Careers page Click on Registration Form (Online Apply) Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.