Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the exam date for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination. Candidates can check the exam notice on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 32nd Judiciary exam will be held on June 4 (Sunday) in two sessions: 11.30 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 to 4.00 PM. The admit card will be released a week before the exam i.e. May 28.

Steps to download BPSC 32nd Judiciary admit card 2023:



Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Login using User Name and Password Click on the admit card link The BPSC 32nd Judiciary admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

The BPSC Judiciary recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 155 vacancies for Civil Judges.

Selection Process

The candidates would be selected based on the prelims exam, mains exam and interview round.