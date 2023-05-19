The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has extended the online application deadline for recruitment to various Non-Academic positions. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ncert.nic.in till May 28. The earlier deadline was May 19.

The NCERT recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 347 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s NCERT recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fee

The application fee (Unreserved/OBC/EWS) for Levels 10-12 will have to pay the fee of Rs 1500, whereas Rs 1200 is applicable to Levels 6-7. For Levels 2-5, the application fee is Rs 1000. The application fee is exempted for SC/ ST/ PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates.

Steps to apply for NCERT Non-Academic recruitment 2023:



Visit the official website ncert.nic.in On the homepage, click on the application link Register yourself and login to apply Fill-up the form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NCERT Non-Academic recruitment 2023.