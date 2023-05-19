Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has postponed the online application deadline for recruitment to various posts of Fitter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Machinist, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website vssc.gov.in till May 25, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Fitter: 17

Electronic Mechanic: 08

Electrician: 06

Machinist: 04

MR&AC: 03

Turner: 02

Plumber: 02

Mechanic Motor Vehicle/ Mechanic Diesel: 01

Mechanical: 05

Radiographer-A (Level 4): 01

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualifications and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

Initially, all applicants have to uniformly pay Rs 500 as application fee. Female / Scheduled Castes (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Ex-servicemen [EX-SM] and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) candidates will be refunded full fee subject to the condition that the candidates should appear in the written test. For other candidates, an amount of Rs 400 will be refunded in due course duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing written test.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website vssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Careers tab Click on “VSSC Recruitment Advertisement No: RMT324” Register and proceed with the application process Upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process consists of (1) a written test and (2) a skill test. The written test will be held for a duration of 90 minutes.

