Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara has declared the result of the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test or Rajasthan SET 2023. Candidates can check their results online from the official website ggtu.ac.in.

The Rajasthan SET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 26 from 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM.

As per the result notice, 1,09,796 candidates appeared for the exam and 7208 candidates qualified. The result pass percentage is 6.56%. The GGTU has released the list of qualified candidates and the result scorecard of all candidates. The cut-off marks have also been issued.

The E‐Certificate will be available for download on the official website to all qualified candidates very soon, said the notice.

Steps to check Rajasthan SET result 2023:

Visit the official website ggtu.ac.in Go to ‘Set Exam result 2023’ under Latest updates Go to ‘SET RESULT 2023’ and check SET merit list Go to ‘Result Scorecard 2023’, Enter Application No, Date Of Birth

The Rajasthan SET result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to check Rajasthan SET result 2023 merit list.

Direct link to check Rajasthan SET result scorecard 2023.