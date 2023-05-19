West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the result of Class 10th (Madhyamik) exam today, May 19. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website wbresults.nic.in.

The WB Class 10 Madhyamik exam was held between February 23 to March 4. Approximately 7 lakh students appeared for the exam and the overall pass percentage is 86.15%.

Steps to download 2023 WBBSE Class 10 result

Visit the official website wbresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on West Bengal Board of Secondary Education ( Madhyamik Pariksha ) Examination - 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download WBBSE Class 10 result.

According to WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly, there has been a decline in the registrations for the class 10 examinations this year. This decline may be related to students’ perceptions of being inadequately prepared for the board exams, added Ganguly.