The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the admit card for the TS Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted on May 25 by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE. The provisional answer key will be released on May 29 and objections can be submitted will May 31.

The entrance exams are organised for admission into 3-year / 5-year LL.B. Regular Courses (LAWCET) and 2-year LL.M. Courses (PGLCET) in law colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024.

The qualifying percentage of marks in the TS LAWCET is 35% (i.e. 42 marks out of total 120 marks). There will be no minimum qualifying mark for S.C & S.T candidates for ranking.

Steps to download TS LAWCET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TS LAWCET 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.