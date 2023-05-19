Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit card for the Group-I Services Main Exam 2022. As per the notification, the Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 3 to 10 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM in 10 district centres. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in from May 24 onwards.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from April 23 to 29 for candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination.

Here’s the official notification.

APPSC Group 1 Main revised schedule Date Exam June 3 Paper in Telugu (Qualifying Nature) June 5 Paper in English (Qualifying Nature) June 6 Paper 1- General Essay June 7 Paper 2- History and Cultural and Geography of India and AP June 8 Paper 3- Polity, Constitution, Governance, Law and Ethics June 9 Paper 4- Economy and Development of Indian and AP June 10 Paper 5- Science, Technology and Environmental Issues

A total of 6,455 candidates have cleared the prelims and are qualified for the Main exam. The APPSC Group 1 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.