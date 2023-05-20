The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will soon close the online application window for admission through Art and Design Common Entrance Test ADCET-2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date to submit the online applications with the first and second late fees is May 25 and May 28, 2023.

Correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate can be done on May 29 and 30. The admit card will be released on May 31.

AP ADCET 2023 will be conducted on September 25 for admission into Bachelor of Fine Arts) in Painting/Sculpture/Animation/Applied Arts/Photography and Bachelor of Design (B.Design) in Interior Design. The courses are offered by Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University, Kadapa (State-level specialized University).

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed 10+2 in any group (MPC/MEC/BiPC/MBiPC/CEC/HEC/Diploma (or) Equivalent etc.) are eligible to appear for ADCET-2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The registration fee for AP PECET 2023 is Rs 1000 for OC, Rs 750 for BC and Rs 500 for SC/ ST candidates.

Steps to apply for AP ADCET 2023