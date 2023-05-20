The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or CHSL Tier 1 exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Tier II exam. The Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 26, 2023.

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2022 was held from March 9 to 21.

Direct link to the official notification.

The SSC CHSL exam will be held for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. There are approximately 4,500 vacancies.

Steps to check SSC CHSL result 2022

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the result link

Click on the CHSL result link The SSC CHSL Tier 1 result will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2022.