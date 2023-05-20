SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2022 declared; here’s how to download
Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or CHSL Tier 1 exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.
The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Tier II exam. The Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 26, 2023.
The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2022 was held from March 9 to 21.
Direct link to the official notification.
The SSC CHSL exam will be held for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. There are approximately 4,500 vacancies.
Steps to check SSC CHSL result 2022
- Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, go to the result link
- Click on the CHSL result link
- The SSC CHSL Tier 1 result will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference