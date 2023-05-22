Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the post of CGL Examination for Group-B and Group-C Specialist Posts/Services, 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 28 from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM.

“There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 88 vacancies.

Steps to download CGL Prelims admit card 2022

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CGL Prelims 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination, and Computer Skill Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.