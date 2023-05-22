SEBA HSLC result 2023 announced; here’s how to download
Students can download their results from the official website www.sebaonline.org.
The Board of Secondary Education, Assam declared the result of HSLC or Class 10th today, May 22. Students can check and download their results from the official website www.sebaonline.org.
This year, the total pass percentage is 72.69%. A total of 4,15,324 students appeared for the examination, of which 3,01,880 students have been declared qualified, reports Indian Express.
The exams were conducted from March 3 to March 20.
Steps to download SEBA HSLC 2023 result
- Visit the official website sebaonline.org
- Click on HSLC result link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference