Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the final result of the District Police (Male), PAC/IRB Male and Fireman (Male/Female) Examination-2021. Candidates can check the result merit list and their individual marks at the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Police Constable exam was held in December last year and qualified candidates were called for document verification in February and March.

The Commission has now released the merit list of shortlisted candidates for recruitment. Moreover, the cut-off marks, final answer key and individual marks has also been released.

Steps to check UKPSC Police Constable result 2021:

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Results’ tab Click on District Police (Male), PAC/IRB Male and Fireman (Male/Female) Examination-2021 result link The UKPSC PC final result will appear on screen Download and check.

