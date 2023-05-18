Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has issued the dates of typing test for the Junior Assistant Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the exam notice from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Junior Assistant exam 2022 was held on March 5 and the results were announced on May 4. Shortlisted candidates whose roll numbers appear on the merit list are eligible to appear for the typing test (English/Hindi).

The UKPSC Junior Assistant typing test for Hindi and English will be held from June 1 to 13 at Haridwar. The admit card will be available for download from May 22.

Candidates are required to submit their Online Preference form between May 22 to June 16.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 445 vacancies for Junior Assistants or Kanisth Sahayak.

Steps to download UKPSC JA typing test admit card 2023:

