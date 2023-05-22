Indian Post has commenced online applications for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) today, May 22. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in till June 11, 2023. Applicants will be able to edit their forms from June 12 to 14, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 12828 Branch Postmaster and Assistant Brank Postmaster posts in Branch Post Offices (BOs) in various circles.

Here’s the details on the vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on June 11, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS. Knowledge of computer, cycling, and adequate means of livelihood is required.

Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Click to view the official notification.

Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants.

Steps to apply for India Post GDS recruitment 2023

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Register yourself and proceed with application Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.