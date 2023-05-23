Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the answer key for the MP Middle and Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MP MSTET 2023 exam was conducted from May 2 to 19. Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key till May 26. A fee of Rs 50 per challenge is to be submitted.

The MSTET exam will be conducted to qualify teachers in middle and primary schools in MP. A minimum of 60% for unreserved and 50% for reserved categories is required to qualify the test.

Steps to download MP TET answer key 2023:

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Question/Answer Objection - High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023”

Enter Roll No and TAC code and submit The MP TET answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout.



Direct link to download MP TET answer key 2023.