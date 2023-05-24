West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the result of Class 12 HS exam today, May 24. Students who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website wbresults.nic.in.

The WB Class 12 Higher Secondary exam was held between March 12- March 27. Approximately 8.5 lakh students appeared for the exam and the overall pass percentage is 89.25%. The WBBSE Class 10 (Madhyamik) results 2023 were also released earlier this month.

Speaking at a press conference today, State Education Minister Bratya Basu announced that the Class 12 exams of the academic year 2023-24 will be held from February 16 to 29. According to the official notification issued by the WB Education minister, hard copy mark sheets and certificates will be distributed by Council by May 31, 2023.

Steps to download WBCHSE 2023 Class 12 result

Visit the official website wbresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Examination - 2023 link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download WBCHSE Class 12 result 2023.