National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the proposed dates for NEET UG, CUET UG, and CUET PG 2023 in Manipur. Students planning to appear for these exams can check the official notification on the official website nta.ac.in.

According to the notification, the proposed date for NEET UG is between June 3 to 5, CUET UG could take place between June 5 to 8 and CUET PG will be held from June 5 to 17.

The detailed notification states that the agency has reviewed the law-and-order situation in consultation with the State Administration of Manipur and the State Government of Manipur and has decided to offer a choice of 10 examination centres to the candidates of Manipur.

The bulletin also reads that option to change/choose the City for the Examination is also available to those candidates in the State of Manipur who have not appeared in/ missed the NEET(UG) - 2023 and CUET (UG) - 2023 due to the law and order situation, irrespective whether they had downloaded their admit cards or not for these examinations.

The option to change the exam centers will be available for students through Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) from May 26 to May 30, 2023.

