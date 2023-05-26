SSC SI, CAPF Paper II result declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of Paper II of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.
“Result of Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) of SubInspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 was declared by the Commission on 24.03.2023, wherein 15743 candidates (Male- 14628 and Female- 1115) were shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II. Paper-II of the said examination was conducted on 02.05.2023,” reads the notification.
The final answer keys and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission shortly.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download SI, CAPF Paper II result 2022
- Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
- Go to the result tab
- Click on SI, CAPF Paper II result 2022
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the list I of SI, CAPF Paper II result 2022.
Direct link to the list II of SI, CAPF Paper II result 2022.
