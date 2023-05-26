Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional answer key of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP ICET 2023). Eligible candidates can check the answer keys at the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till May 28 upto 6.00 PM.

The AP ICET 2023 exam was conducted on May 24 from 9.00 AM to 11.30 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

Steps to download AP ICET 2023 answer key

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on Master Question Papers With Preliminary Keys The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AP ICET 2023 answer key.

Direct link to raise objections for AP ICET 2023.

Direct link to the response sheet of AP ICET 2023.

AP ICET-2023 is conducted by Sri Krishnadevaraya University on behalf of AP State Council of Higher Education for admission into the first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in University constituent and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.