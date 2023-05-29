The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the provisional answer key for the TS Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Applicants will be able to able to raise objections, if any, till May 31 upto 5.00 PM.

The exam will be conducted on May 25 by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE.

The entrance exams are organised for admission into 3-year / 5-year LL.B. Regular Courses (LAWCET) and 2-year LL.M. Courses (PGLCET) in law colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024.

The qualifying percentage of marks in the TS LAWCET is 35% (i.e. 42 marks out of total 120 marks). There will be no minimum qualifying mark for S.C & S.T candidates for ranking.

Steps to download TS LAWCET 2023 answer key

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in Click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to the master question papers.

Direct link to response sheet.

Direct link to raise objections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.