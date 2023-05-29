The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional result of the Selection Post (Phase 10) Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The exams were conducted from August 1 to 5, 2022, in computer-based mode.

“The additional candidates who are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting documents (Self Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the PostCategory belongs, within 3 (three) weeks i.e. up to 19.06.2023 by SPEED POST ONLY. The candidates should clearly mention the “Matriculation Level” and “PostCategory No.” on the TOP of the Envelope while sending the documents to the respective Regional Office(s) by Speed Post,” reads the notification.

Here’s the matriculation level additional notice.

Here’s the higher secondary (10+2) level additional result notice.

Here’s the graduate and above level additional result notice.

Steps to download Phase X 2022 additional result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Result tab Now click on “Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination (Graduation & above level)/(Higher Secondary (10+2) level)/(Matriculation level)” result link

Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Phase X matriculation level additional result.

Direct link to Phase X higher secondary (10+2) level additional result.

Direct link to Phase X graduate and above level additional result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.