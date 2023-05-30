Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has declared the result of the Excise Constable Direct and Backlog Post Recruitment Test 2022. Candidates can download their MPPEB Abkari result from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB Excise Constable exam was conducted on February 20 and the answer keys were released on March 1. MPESB aims to fill up a total of 200 Excise Constable (Karyapalik) vacancies.

Steps to download MPESB Excise Constable result 2023:

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Go to ‘Result - Excise Constable Direct and Backlog Post Recruitment Test - 2022’

Key in your Roll No, TAC Code and submit

The MPESB Abkari result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MP Excise Constable result 2023.