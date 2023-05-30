The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Class 12th results for Arts and Commerce today, May 30. Students can download their results from the official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

This year, the total pass percentage for the Commerce stream is 88.60%, whereas 95.97% is for the Arts stream. The class 12th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 5, 2023, at various examination centres across the state.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Kashish Parween secured the first position in the Arts examination with 469 marks and Shristi Kumari topped the Commerce stream by scoring 480 marks.

Steps to download Class 12th Arts, Commerce result