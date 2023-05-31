The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) has extended the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officers in cadre of Executive Officers (Specialist Officers) in ECGC Limited. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website main.ecgc.in till June 11, 2023. Earlier deadline way May 31.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 Probationary Officers vacancies.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 15, 2023.

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on April 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PWBD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to to all other categories.

Steps to apply for ECGC PO Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website ecgc.in On the homepage, click on the Probationary Officer application link On IBPS portal, register and proceed with the application form Fill the form, upload the documents and pay the fees Submit form and save a copy for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.