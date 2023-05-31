The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has extended the online application deadline for the Station Controller / Train Operator (SC/TO) post in the Operation & Maintenance wing of the BMRCL. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website english.bmrc.co.in till June 7, 2023. The earlier deadline was May 31.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 96 vacancies for Station Controller / Train Operator (SC/TO) post in the Operation & Maintenance wing. This is a special recruitment drive for eligible ex-military personnel.

The candidates should not be over the age of 45 years as on May 16, 2023. The applicants should also fulfill the technical and physical eligibility criteria to qualify for the post. Interested candidates can check the pay, application fees, educational and physical eligibility criteria and more information in the official notification below:

Direct link to BMRCL recruitment 2023 notification

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website english.bmrc.co.in On the homepage click on Careers tab Click the link to apply for EMPLOYMENT NOTIFICATION No. BMRCL/HR/0012/O&M/2023 Fill the form, upload the documents and hit submit Download the form and take a print out for future reference.

Applicants will be selected on the basis of a written exam, physical test and a psychometric test. The schedule for the recruitment drive is expected shortly.