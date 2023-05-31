The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has issued the date of release of admit cards for the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test 2023 (PAT). Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website dte.assam.gov.in.

The Assam PAT 2023 will be organised on June 18 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The admit cards will be available for download from June 5 onwards.

The PAT 2023 is going to be held for admission into 3 years diploma in Engineering and Technology courses for the session 2023-24.

Steps to download Assam PAT admit card 2023:

Visit the official website dte.assam.gov.in Go to “PAT 2023” tab and click on apply link Go to Login button and sign is using Phone Number/Application No. and Date of Birth The Assam PAT admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference