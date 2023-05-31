Agriculture University Jodhpur has announced the result of the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (Rajasthan JET) 2023. Candidates can download their results from the official website jetauj2023.com.

JET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 14.

The JET examination is conducted for admission to different degree Programme in Agriculture and Allied Science offered by State Agriculture Universities of Rajasthan.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website www.jetauj2023.com On the homepage, click on “Candidate Login” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.