Today is the last day to apply online for the post of Assistant Chemist Trainees (ACT) at the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on the official websites careers.ntpc.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 30 Trainee positions for Assistant Chemist at NTPC Limited across the country. The candidates will have to appear for an All India Selection Test and clear a medical examination to be considered for the role.

Selected candidates will be provided a stipend of Rs. 30,000 per month, accommodation and other perks during the one-year training period. After the successful completion of training, the absorbed candidates will be given a pay scale of Rs 30,000 to 1,20,000.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be below the age of 27 years, as of June 1, to apply as a trainee. Upper age relaxation is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates should have completed M.Sc (Chemistry) full time / regular with minimum 60% marks from a recognized Indian University/Institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority. Final year/ semester students who expect their result by August 31, 2023 can also apply for the position.

Further information on the application fee, relaxations/reservations, selection process is available in the vacancy notification.

Steps to apply for NTPC ACT recruitment 2023

Visit the official website careers.ntpc.co.in Click on the link “Recruitment of Assistant Chemist Trainees (ACT), vide Advt. No. 09/23. Online Application closes on 01.06.2023.”

Register on the portal and key in the necessary details Submit the completely filled form

Take a print out for future reference

