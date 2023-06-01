Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the final results of the Physical Education Teacher or PTI recruitment 2022. Candidates can check the result merit list from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB PTI exam 2022 was conducted on September 25, followed by physical tests in October last year. Candidates were then called for document verification.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5546 posts of PTI. Of these, 4080 posts have been filled by shortlisted candidates. The result merit list includes the roll numbers of selected candidates.

Steps to download RSMSSB PTI result 2022:



Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘News & Notifications’ and click on result link for PTI The RSMSSB PTI result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s RSMSSB PTI result 2022.