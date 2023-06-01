Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the notification for the posts of Assistant Professor, in Agartala Govt. Dental College & IGM Hospital under Health and Family Welfare Deptt., Govt. of Tripura (Advt. No.05/2023). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in from June 5 to 19 upto 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies.

Educational Qualification

Age Limit: Upto 40 years as on June 19, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A BDS degree of an Indian University or an equivalent qualification with post graduate qualification/ diplomate of National Board in the subject and as amended by DCI from time to time.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

