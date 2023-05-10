Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the written exam for Sub-Inspector of Excise. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The TPSC Excise SI written exam was conducted on April 30.

The common written exam is conducted for posts advertised under both advertisements: 07/2022 and 15/2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 16 posts.

Steps to download TPSC Excise SI answer key 2023

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in Go to the Answer Key section and click on link for Sub-Inspector of Excise The TPSC Excise SI answer key will appear on the screen

Check and download.

Direct link to download TPSC Excise SI answer key 2023.