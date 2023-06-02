Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the final result of the Sub-Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC SI interview rounds were conducted in multiple phases between January and May this year. The merit list contains the roll number of candidates along with their category and merit position.

Here’s RPSC SI result notice.

Steps to check RPSC SI result 2021:

Visit official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES (AP/IB/RAC/MBC) FOR SUB INSPECTOR COMB. COMP. EXAM 2021’

The RPSC SI result merit list will appear on the screen Download and check.

Direct link to RPSC SI result 2021.

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 857 Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police. Of these, 663 vacancies are for Sub Inspector AP (Non-TSP), 81 for Sub Inspector AP (TSP), 63 for Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP), 38 for Platoon Commander (Non-TSP), 11 for Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) and 1 for Sub Inspector IB (TSP).