The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Occupational Therapist and Hospital Care Taker. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, from May 13 to 15 by paying the fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

Here’s the official notification.

The Hospital Care Taker and Occupational Therapist exam was conducted on February 10 and March 19, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Hospital Care Taker posts and 24 Occupational Therapist posts.

Steps to download RPSC answer key 2023

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on Occupational Therapist 2022 and Hospital Care Taker answer key link

The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Occupational Therapist answer key link.

Direct link to Hospital Care Taker answer key link.

