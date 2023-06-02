The Indian Army has commenced the online application process for the role of Lieutenant through the 50th (10+2) Technical Entry Scheme (TES50). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in upto June 30, 2023.

The Technical Entry Scheme is an opportunity for candidates who have passed Class 12 exams from a recognized board to join the armed forces, without attempting the UPSC NDA written examination. This recruitment drive aims to fill 90 vacancies in the Indian Army.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than July 2, 2004 and not later than July 1, 2007, are eligible.

Educational qualification: Only those candidates who have passed 10+2 Examination or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognized education boards are eligible to apply for this entry. All applicants must have appeared for JEE (Mains) 2023.

Selection process

Candidate applications will be shortlisted for an Services Selection Board (SSB) interview based on Merit by the Integrated HQ of Ministry of Defense (Army). Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview, a medical fitness test and a physical fitness test. The SSB interview will be scheduled tentatively for August or September 2023.

For more information on eligibility criteria, application fees, application process, stipend, course details etc., candidates can go through the official notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for TES 50

Visit official website joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on Notifications under Officer Selection tab Click on Apply Online and fill basic information to register Proceed to Part 2, upload documents, and submit Submit form and print the downloaded copy

Direct link to apply for Indian Army TES 50.