The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was conducted from April 6 to April 15 across the country. The exam was held in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps to download JEE Mains Session 2 result 2023

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 2 Result Link-1” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates who have qualified the JEE Main 2023 examination are eligible to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2023. The top 2.5 lakh candidates will be able to appear for the JEE Advanced 2023 exam, reports NDTV.

