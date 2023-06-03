The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET UG 2023 to be conducted from June 5 to 8. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“The candidates scheduled to appear on 05, 06, 07, 08 June 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of CUET (UG) – 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ w.e.f. 02 June 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” reads the notification.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CUET (UG) – 2023, he/she may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

Steps to download CUET UG admit card 2023



Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the Download Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The CUET UG 2023 is being held in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities/ Institutions/ Organizations/ Autonomous Colleges.

