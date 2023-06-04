Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Junior Manager under ADVT. NO. 12/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 Junior Manager posts at Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL).

Vacancy Details

Junior Manager (Electrical): 10

Junior Manager (Mechanical): 10

Junior Manager (IT): 5

Junior Manager (Instrumentation): 5

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Full-time three years diploma in related Engineering field.

Direct link APSC Junior Manager notification 2023.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC. Candidates from BPL and PwBD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for APSC Junior Manager recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to “Online Recruitment Portal” Click on “Apply Here” under Junior Manager posts Register and apply for the vacancies Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.