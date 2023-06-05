Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officers on regular basis at the State Bank of India. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in.

The SBI recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 50 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Assistant General Manager (Solution Architect Lead): 01

Chief Manager (PMO - Lead): 02

Chief Manager (Tech Architect): 03

Project Manager: 06

Manager (Tech Architect): 03

Manager (Data Architect): 03

Manager (DevSecOps Engineer): 04

Manager (Observability and Monitoring Specialist): 03

Manager (Infra/Cloud Specialist): 03

Manager (Integration Lead): 01

Manager (Integration Specialist): 04

Manager (IT Security Expert): 04

Manager (SIT Test Lead): 02

Manager (Performance Test Lead): 02

Manager (MIS and Reporting Analyst): 01

Deputy Manager (Automation Test Lead): 04

Deputy Manager (Testing Analyst): 04

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s SBI SO recruiment 2023 notification.

Steps to apply for SBI SO recruitment 2023:

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on the application link under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/SCO/2023-24/07

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, upload the documents, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.