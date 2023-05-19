The State Bank of India has extended the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Manager, Deputy Manager, Senior Special Executive, Assistant VP and other Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in till May 29. The earlier deadline was May 19.

The SBI SO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 217 posts, of which 182 vacancies are for regular positions and 35 vacancies are for contractual positions.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s SBI SO notification 2023.

Steps to apply for SBI SO recruitment 2023:

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN STATE BANK OF INDIA ON REGULAR AND CONRTACTUAL BASIS”

Click on the “Apply Online” link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SBI Specialist Cadre Officers posts.