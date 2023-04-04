Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released the PET/PST admit card for the post of Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) and Overseer in Group B. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The ITBP SI Staff Nurse and Overseer PET/PST will be held in April.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies of Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) and 37 vacancies of SI Overseer. The selection process will include physical tests (PET and PST), written test, document verification, skill test and medical exam.

Steps to apply for ITBP SI Staff Nurse admit card 2023:

Visit the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal Login using Application Reference no/Roll No and date of birth The ITBP SI Staff Nurse admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download ITBP SI admit card 2023.